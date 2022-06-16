Hasbro Reveals New Black Series Figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi

Posted on
by
|
Comments

A new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, and that means so are some new Star Wars collectible reveals. This week was pretty big for Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series, with not one but three reveals! That is right, the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to life with three new 6" figures featuring some new characters from the series. Up first is two Walmart exclusive reveals with the new bounty hunter 1-JAC as well as the new Purge Trooper. 1-JAC is similar to the bounty hunter 4-LOM and will feature a new bandolier and two blasters that can be holstered. The Purge Trooper is getting a new upgrade compared to its Fallen Order design with new Phase II armor. Black and red elements surround this figure, and he will feature a fabric skirt and blaster to take down any Jedi in his way.

As for the final figure, it looks like Imperial Officer Tala is coming to the Star Wars: The Black Series line. This undercover rebel is ready to help Obi-Wan Kenobi escape, and she has been a blast to see on screen. She will only come with a blaster, and I hope we can get a de-uniformed version of Tala in the future. All of these Obi-Wan Kenobi figures are pretty sweet and they will all be must-own figures for Star Wars fans. The Walmart Exclusive 1-JAC and Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor) is priced at $27.99 and set for a Fall 2022 release. Tala is a general public release at $24.99 with a Spring 2023, and pre-orders should go live today here. 

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 1-JAC FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES 1-JAC figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (PHASE II ARMOR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER figure, inspired by the troopers in phase II armor in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES TALA (IMPERIAL OFFICER) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES TALA (IMPERIAL OFFICER) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.