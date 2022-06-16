Hasbro Reveals New Black Series Figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi

A new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, and that means so are some new Star Wars collectible reveals. This week was pretty big for Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series, with not one but three reveals! That is right, the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to life with three new 6" figures featuring some new characters from the series. Up first is two Walmart exclusive reveals with the new bounty hunter 1-JAC as well as the new Purge Trooper. 1-JAC is similar to the bounty hunter 4-LOM and will feature a new bandolier and two blasters that can be holstered. The Purge Trooper is getting a new upgrade compared to its Fallen Order design with new Phase II armor. Black and red elements surround this figure, and he will feature a fabric skirt and blaster to take down any Jedi in his way.

As for the final figure, it looks like Imperial Officer Tala is coming to the Star Wars: The Black Series line. This undercover rebel is ready to help Obi-Wan Kenobi escape, and she has been a blast to see on screen. She will only come with a blaster, and I hope we can get a de-uniformed version of Tala in the future. All of these Obi-Wan Kenobi figures are pretty sweet and they will all be must-own figures for Star Wars fans. The Walmart Exclusive 1-JAC and Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor) is priced at $27.99 and set for a Fall 2022 release. Tala is a general public release at $24.99 with a Spring 2023, and pre-orders should go live today here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 1-JAC FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES 1-JAC figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (PHASE II ARMOR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER figure, inspired by the troopers in phase II armor in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES TALA (IMPERIAL OFFICER) FIGURE – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES TALA (IMPERIAL OFFICER) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."