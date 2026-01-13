Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Figure with Kaminoan Aide Taun We

Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil their newest Star Wars: The Black Series action figures

Taun We played a key role in Attack of the Clones, greeting Obi-Wan Kenobi on the planet Kamino.

The figure stands out with faithful sculpting, soft goods accents, and a datapad accessory for fans.

Pre-orders open Jan. 14 on Hasbro Pulse, with an anticipated Star Wars Black Series release in Spring 2026.

Hasbro is back with a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures from across the galaxy. One of which is the arrival of Taun We, the female Kaminoan who was first seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. She serves as the administrative aide to Prime Minister Lama Su on the planet of Kamino and assists with the advanced cloning facilities. When Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Kamino in search of the mysterious clone army, Taun We greets him and guides him through the facility, introducing him to the clone process and Jango Fett.

Taun We is tall and graceful, with the characteristic slender build and large eyes of her species, which Hasbro has faithfully captured with this fun release. She will have some soft goods elements along with a datapad to help with your growing Clone Trooper collection. Taun We is a very specific character in the Star Wars franchise, and it's nice to see Hasbro expanding its catalog outside Stormtroopers and reissues. Pre-orders for this new Attack of the Clones figure will arrive on Jan. 14 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites with a Spring 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Taun We

"A beautiful sylph-like Kaminoan, Taun We is the administrative aide to the Prime Minister of Kamino. She naively introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi to the original source of the Kamino clones, Jango Fett. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Taun We from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

