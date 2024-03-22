Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Acolyte Mae (Assassin) TVC Figure

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro launches Star Wars: The Acolyte's Mae (Assassin) figure in the Vintage line.

The Acolyte series explores the High Republic, set before The Phantom Menace.

All-new Mae figure features detailed accessories, including knives and a mask.

Pre-orders available now for the October 2024 release, price set at $16.99.

A new era of Star Wars is upon us as the latest Disney+ series, The Acolyte, is taking fans into the past with the High Republic. Taking place over a hundred years before The Phantom Menace, the Jedi thrived in the growing galaxy. This era has been the focus of many comics and books over the past few years, but now we are finally getting a live-action series during his time. Star Wars fans can now bring some of these new heroes and villains home as Hasbro debuts The Acolyte is coming to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line. Only two figures have been revealed, one of which is the mysterious assassin Mae. The world of the Sith is about to rise and Mae might have just found herself in the middle of it. Hasbro has packed this assassin with detail, and she will come with a soft, good cloak, a removable mask, and two knives. She will feature a The Acolyte card back and will be an excellent way to kick off this new series that arrives on Disney+ in June. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Hasbro Pulse for The Acolyte's Mae (Assassin) at $16.99, and she is set for an October 2024 release.

The Acolyte Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MAE (ASSASSIN) figure (VC #328) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 daggers and a removable mask."

