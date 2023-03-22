Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cad Bane Figure Mando Mania is here and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like the brand new live-action Cad Bane Star Wars figures

Star Wars: the Book of Boba Fett fans are in for a treat as, at long last, another The Vintage Collection figure has arrived. It does seem like Hasbro is not really focused on The Book of Boba Fett coverage, as they only have 2 figures already out. Boba and Fennec are the only ones available today, with a Tusken Warrior coming in the future. This is surprising as a whole Jabba's Palace playset for the show is arriving in the Fall, and no figures are really here to support it. However, Cad Bane, from his live-action debut, is now coming to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line. His depiction comes to life with great detail, a new card back as well as a removable hat, and his signature dual pistols. Cad Bane is set for a Fall 2023 release, he is priced at $16.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST here and most online retailers.

Cad Bane's Live-Action Debut Finally Arrives at Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAD BANE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This figure features intricate design and detail inspired by the iconic character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and includes 3 character-inspired accessories including 2 blaster accessories and his iconic hat."

"Renowned bounty hunter Cad Bane was known for his impressive arsenal of weapons and allies. His work with the Pyke Syndicate on Tatooine led him face-to-face with Boba Fett. Highly articulated with a fully poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as a removable hat, this Star Wars Cad Bane collector figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Available for pre-order 3/22 at 1 pm ET."