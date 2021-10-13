Hasbro Reveals Wave 2 of Star Wars The Mandalorian Retro Collection

Disney and Lucasfilm's new Star Wars program "Bring Home the Bounty" introduces new Star Wars products every Tuesday. This week's collectible lineup reveals include a brand new wave of Hasbro's Retro Collection for The Mandalorian. The Retro Collection is a relativity new series that re-releases classic Kenner styles Star Wars figures with the original figures as well as new ones. This year, we saw the first wave of The Mandalorian Retro figures release that celebrated the show's first season with Brown Armored Mando, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, Revenant Stormtrooper, and much more. Hasbro has now revealed they are making the second wave of the Star Wars Retro Collection with a nice assortment of characters from the second season of the Disney+ series. This will include Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, Bekar Armor Mando, Death Trooper, The Armorer, and Boba Fett.

I have fallen in love with these Star Wars Retro Collection figures, and this is a perfect product to kick off the new Bring Home the Bounty event. As a massive Star Wars fan, the original Kenner action figures were what I was given as a kid, and it is sweet to see The Mandalorian get some retro love. My favorite figures in this wave are easily the return of Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, and Hasbro knocked it out of the park with each. These figures will not release until July 2022, and pre-orders are already live, which can be located right here and can be purchased in a solo format or in a bundle. If you are a The Mandalorian fan like myself, then the bundle is the best way to go as you get doubles of both Beskar Mando and a Boba Fett, giving you an extra figure to open up. Stay tuned for more Bring Home the Bounty Star Wars reveals, which will come out every Tuesday from now until December. You can check out the teaser of upcoming reveals right here and be on the lookout for more The Mandalorian collectibles coming soon.