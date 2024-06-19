Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Amazon Prime, Diamond Select Toys, invincible

Invincible Gets Bloody with New Deluxe Diamond Select Toys 2-Pack

Coming to life from the hit animated and comic book series Invincible, things get bloody with a new Diamond Select Toys 2-Pack

Article Summary Invincible and Omni-Man battle it out in a new Diamond Select Toys 2-Pack.

Exclusive bloody figures capture the climactic fight from Amazon's animated series.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive set includes 7-inch figures with multiple articulations.

Available for pre-order now, the Deluxe 2-Pack ships in October 2024 for $49.99.

Invincible has taken the world by storm as the hit comic by Robert Kirkman finally gets its now an animated series on Amazon Prime. The series follows Mark Grayson, a teenager in a superhero world who inherits superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, who is one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. Taking on the role of Invincible, Mark tries to follow in his father's footsteps, but he does not know the full truth about his father. Mark soon discovers that his father is part of the Viltrumite Empire, a race that conquered planets with Earth being their latest target.

Horrified by his father's betrayal they fight in a brutal bloody battle, that Diamond Select Toys has now brought to life. A new and exclusive Deluxe Bloody 2-Pack has been revealed by Diamond Select featuring both Omni-Man and Invincible from this deadly fight. Releasing as an Entertainment Exclusive, these articulated figure get new themed packing showing scenes from the animated series. Collectors can bring Invincible home in October 2024 for $49.99, with pre-orders already being live on EE.

Invincible Bloody Omni-Man and Invincible Deluxe

"Think, Mark! The tremendous bloody battle between Invincible and Omni-Man, from the end of Season 1 of the hit animated series Invincible, is captured in this two-pack from Diamond Select Toys. The 1:10 scale action figures of the Viltrumite father and son are showcased with bloody deco from their climatic showdown! The 7-inch tall figures features multiple points of articulation and are based on their animated counterparts."

"The Bloody Omni-Man and Invincible Deluxe Action Figure 2-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive comes packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth-panel door. Order now before they're gone!"

