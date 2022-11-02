Hasbro Reveals What If…? Killmonger Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is diving into the growing multiverse once again as they unveil a new and exclusive Marvel Legends figure. Releasing exclusively through Amazon, it is time to return to the events of Marvel Studios What If…?. Killmonger is back and ready to change the world and multiverse with a brand new, fully detailed figure. This figure features some updated elements from his Black Panther release like some new "animated" elements. Marvel Legends Killmonger will come with a pair of swappable hands and well as a spear. Even though this guy wants to rule the galaxy, he is a member of the Guardians of the Multiverse. This marks the last member to arrive in Marvel Legends format, and collectors can be on the lookout for him to arrive in February 2023. Pre-orders for the What If…? Killmonger figure are live with Amazon right here for $27.99. If you need more What If…? adventures, then also be sure to snag up some of the newest waves of Disney+ Legends with a Build-A-Figure Khonshu!

A New Marvel Legends What If…? Has Arrived

"Marvel Legends Series Killmonger – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: £26.99 / Available: Spring 2023). In alternate universe, Tony Stark is saved from the attack that would make him Iron Man…by none other than Erik Stevens, aka Killmonger. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is detailed to look like the Killmonger character from Marvel Studios' What If…?, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

