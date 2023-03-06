Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends HasLab for Marvel Comics Avengers A new HasLab crowdfunding campaign is in the works at Hasbro for Marvel Legends fans and we have some guesses on what it could be

Hasbro finally kicked off their first Marvel Legends live stream event of 2023, which was incredible. To summarize it all, a new Spider-Man comics-inspired wave is coming, comic-inspired two-pack sets debuted, heavy-hitting Hulk and Thor figures, and some plenty of love for The Avengers. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Hasbro is getting ready to celebrate. Those upcoming figures are something special, like the Mark I armor, fully articulated Black Widow, Bruce Banner, and so much more, capturing these heroes' original and celebrated stories. However, there was one announcement that is really going big: another Marvel Legends HasLab is happening!

This HasLab announcement ended the live stream, and the only teaser that was given was it would be Avengers themed. Now it will be very interesting to see what Hasbro decides to choose as the Ghost Rider Hellcharger never got backed and failed. That is mainly due to its price and not the product so that all eyes will be on the Marvel Legends team. The big question is what it could be, and we have a couple of guesses. Guess #1, the arrival of Giant Man as having a mighty hero to collide with HasLab Galactus and Sentinel, would be grand. Guess #2, the classic Avengers Quintet, giving Marvel fans a mobile command unit for Avengers missions and looking good while doing it. Guess #3, Avengers Mansion; we never see playsets anymore, and getting a sweet display like the Marvel Masterworks Famous Firsts 75th Slipcase would be sensational.

It looks like many other collectors are also speculating about the arrival of Giant Man, which would be interesting. If a Hellcharger for Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider can not be backed, is the fandom in it for a massive Giant-Man figure? Only time will tell, but, Ant-Man currently has a movie in theaters; he also just celebrated his 60th, and Hank Pym is a founding member of the Avengers. These do check all the boxes, and if we can get Wasp, Ant-Man, and plenty of Pym Accessories as unlocks, then we might have a winner. We can not read teh mind of the Marvel Legends team and what they have up their sleeve, but fingers crosscrosseds something special. Fans can find all things Marvel Legends right here, including the new Ant-Man Legends wave with MCU and Marvel Comics figures featured.