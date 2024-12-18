Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Hasbro Unveils Spider-Man: No Way Home Lizard Marvel Legends

The Lizard is back as Peter Parker breaks the Multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hasbro captures it all

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Spider-Man: No Way Home Lizard Marvel Legends figure with 20 articulation points.

Lizard returns with deluxe packaging, swappable hands, and a secondary head for more action-packed fun.

Available exclusively on Amazon, this figure is priced at $39.99 and pre-orders have already begun.

Keep an eye out for an upcoming Electro figure and our Top Marvel Legends 2024 Countdown coverage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released three years ago, and oddly enough, we have not seen all the characters in Marvel Legends form. However, that is starting to come to an end as Hasbro has unveiled their new No Way Home Deluxe Lizard. That is right, the infamous villain from The Amazing Spider-Man is back with a new and updated release. It has taken quite some time to bring back this villain, and he is nicely crafted with 20 points of articulation and deluxe-style packaging. He does not come with a lot of accessories, but he will feature a pair of swappable hands and a secondary head. Electro and Lizard are long overdue releases, so it is nice to finally know one of these characters off Spider-Man fan's wishlists. However, this figure will be an Amazon Exclusive, is priced at $39.99, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to keep an eye out for a No Way Home Electro reveal at some point in 2025, and stay tuned for our Top Marvel Legends 2024 Countdown to the New Year coverage right here on Bleeding Cool.

Lizard (Spider-Man: No Way Home) – Amazon Exclusive

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Lizard from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Lizard and other Marvel movie action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

MARVEL STUDIOS' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: This collectible Marvel figure is inspired by the Lizard's appearance in the Spider-Man: No Way Home film — a great gift for adult collectors and fans ages 14 and up

DELUXE DECO & DESIGN: Marvel fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) in their Marvel action figure collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed figure comes with 4 accessories

