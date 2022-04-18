Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Figures OFFICIALLY Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted its teaser trailer and poster this morning, and for some it was not the first time we saw these fresh new looks for the MCU characters. No, some of us have spent the last week pouring over images of the film's new Marvel Legends wave. Some Walmarts across the country decided to sell the figures early, so we saw all seven figures over a week ago before Marvel Studios or Hasbro wanted us to. Now that the trailer is out however, we have nice, official looks at these new Marvel Legends, which you can see below.

Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Look Colorful

First up, two versions of Thor, one in his colorful new armor and helmet, and another as Ravenger Thor, who we saw in the trailer this morning. I am digging that Ravenger look, that is a must buy. Also in the wave are a new, updated look for Star Lord and a re-release of teenage Groot for those that missed the pack he was in way back when Infinity War was out and he was released at Toys R Us (RIP). Not sure about that Chris Pratt look, gotta see it in person.

Next up, we have an updated look for Valkrie, who is now King of Asgard of course, and our first look at Gor, the villain of the film that Christian Bale will be playing. I didn't see him in the trailer, at least that jumped out at me. I wonder if this is his final form in the film though. One shot we did get for sure in the trailer however is of Jane Foster, the Mighty Thor. This figure looks great, another must buy for Marvel Legends collectors.

Collect them all and you can build yourself a new version of Korg. All of these will be available to preorder starting on April 26th. Or, you may find them in stores before that. Who knows at this point.