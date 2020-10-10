Transformers Newest Import Soundblasters Arrives at Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Pulse continues to expand its Japanese imported Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects line. We have already seen a couple this week with Abominus and Starscream. The Deception dream stays alive with their newest reveal as the clone of Soundwave, Soundblaster, has arrived. This character was one of the created clones from Shockwaves experiments, and while he does not follow Deception command, this mercenary is just as deadly as the real deal. This Transformers figure will be exclusive to Hasbro Pulse and will feature original Japanese packaging, instructions, and Takara Tomy deco design. This mercenary will come with a nice set of weapons with his sonic cannon, concussion blaster, and accessories for charge blast. His weapons will be able to be combined to form a larger blaster that can be held by Soundblaster. The clone will also be transforming into his Cybertronian spacecraft mode, and he will be able to hold two mini cassettes in his chest. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on this devastation bot for your growing collection.

The paint deco for Soundblaster is pretty amazing, and the black and orange scheme goes very nicely. He will be a great companion collectible for any Soundwave fan and will easily stand out. The Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS12 Soundblaster is priced at $42.99. He is a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive and is set to realize in March 2021; pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-Orders will only be open until November 9th, so make sure you get yours in while you can.

"The Takara Tomy Transformers Generations Selects Soundblaster figure was imported directly from Japan in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions, featuring authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

Authentic Takara Tomy Product as sold in Japan, with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Includes: Soundblaster figure, concussion blaster, sonic cannon, and charge blaster weapon accessories

This figure converts from robot to Cybertronian spacecraft mode

Combine weapon accessories to form a large blaster that the figure can hold in robot mode

Figure can store up to two mini cassette figures in its chest (Not included with this figure. Each sold separately, subject to availability)

The character first appeared in Dreamwave comics, a clone of Soundwave created by Shockwave

This Soundblaster figure is inspired by the Mercenary and failed Shockwave experiment as seen in the War for Cybertron animated series, complete with Mercenary logo