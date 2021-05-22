Relive Transformers: The Movie With New Figures Coming From Hasbro

Transformers fans can now relive moments from the iconic 1986 film, Transformers: The Movie with new figures from Hasbro. Three figures in total have been released and now in Studios Series format. There are more than just Autobots and Deceptions out there, and Hasbro captures some of the other collections of heroes and villains out there. The Junkion Wreck-Gar is first loaded with detail, figure backdrop, Armor Axe, and will convert into his motorcycle in just 22 steps. Another Dinobot has been dug up and the Triceratops bot Slug joins the fight and will include a Daniel Witwicky mini-figure. This is a perfect figure to go with the already released Grimlock Dinobot figure, helping Transformers build their prehistoric collection.

Last but not least, we are getting the Sharkicon Gwar, who will definitely take a bite out of your collection. In 17 Steps, Transformers collectors can turn him from Sharkicon mode to robot fighter as well. Transformers: The Movie fans will relive key moments of the 1986 film with these amazing figures, with each of them set to release in September 2021. Wreck-Gar is priced at roughly $31.99, Gnaw at $23.99, and Dinobot Slug at $52.99, and they can all be found up of pre-order here and here. Check out the official descriptions and pictures below, and get your orders in before it is too late.

"Studio Series has always allowed fans to reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection inspired by iconic movie scenes from the Transformers movie universe. Now, the Studio Series line is expanding to include the epic moments and characters from the classic 1986 The Transformers: The Movie, bringing fans a whole new series of screen-inspired figures to collect! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)."

"This Studio Series 86-09 Voyager Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Wreck-Gar figure converts from robot to motorcycle mode in 22 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Wreck-Gar in the Junkion Dance Party scene. In the Junkion Dance Party scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Wreck-Gar and the Junkions team up with the Autobots after exchanging the universal greeting: "Bah-wheep-Graaaaagnah wheep ni ni bong!" Figure features an Armor Axe and 2 wheel accessories inspired by the scene in the film. Includes figure, 3 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions."

"This Studio Series 86-07 Leader Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Dinobot Slug figure converts from robot to triceratops mode in 32 steps. Includes non-converting Daniel Witwicky figure that can sit on Dinobot Slug figure in both modes. Remove backdrop to showcase Dinobot Slug and Daniel Witwicky in the Mockery of Justice scene. In the Mockery of Justice scene, the Dinobots storm the Quintesson Courtroom to save Hot Rod and Kup, as Slug stomps over a crushed Quintesson prosecutor. Pose the figures out and re-create this classic movie moment! Includes 2 figures, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions."

"This Studio Series 86-08 Deluxe Class The Transformers: The Movie-inspired Gnaw figure converts from robot to Sharkticon mode in 17 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase Gnaw in the Mockery of Justice scene. In the Mockery of Justice Scene from The Transformers: The Movie, Gnaw and the Sharkticons lurk beneath the Quintesson Courtroom, ready to carry out the sentence of any bot unlucky enough to fall victim to Quintesson justice. Includes figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions."