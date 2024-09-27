Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unleashed Venompool with New Target Exclusive Marvel Legends

The hulking might of Venompool has returned at Hasbro with a new deluxe Marvel Legends figure that will be a Target Stores Exclusives

Deadpool is embracing the madness as he bonds with Venom once more with an updated Marvel Legends release. Years ago, Hasbro created a Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave that featured Venompool, a hulked-out version of the Merc with a Mouth. This titan is back once again with an updated Marvel Legends Deluxe release that will be a Target Exclusive. Unlike his previous counterpart, he will now have a new brighter deco that can be obtained for only $35 instead of buying an entire wave of figures. Hasbro has given this brute a pair of swappable hands as well as two katanas and an attachable sheath that attached to his back. This mighty figure is an impressive figure that is nice to see be rereleased as its own deluxe release. It is nice to see these modified single releases of deluxe Build-A-Figures that arrive years later, as it gives new opportunities to own them. Collectors can actually buy this Venompool Marvel Legends right now online at Target, but it is unclear if there will be an in-store release.

Target Exclusive Marvel Legends Venompool

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Venompool figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands and weapon accessories that can be displayed on his back."

COMICS-INSPIRED VENOMPOOL: This collectible Venompool action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Deadpool comics

DELUXE 6-INCH SCALE ACTION FIGURE: Deluxe figure is designed at the premium Marvel 6 inch action figure scale, standing at 7.65 inches tall (19.4 cm)

COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including swords that can be displayed on his back

