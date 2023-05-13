Hasbro Unveils Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Drizzt Figure The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive has been opened as new figures are on the way from Hasbro like the one and only Drizzt

Hasbro has stepped into the world of Dungeons & Dragons recently in preparation for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive brings some of those movie characters to lief with some nice sculpts and accessories. However, the Golden Archive is not ending at the live-action film as a new figure has arrived. The legendary Drizzt Do'Urden has arrived to celebrate his 35th anniversary with a partnership with the character's legendary author R.A. Salvatore. He is packed with accessories like a cloak, two swords, and some nice magic effects. It is exciting o see Hasbro expand the Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive outside the film and bring some legendary heroes to life. We can assume more characters will be on the way, and in the meantime, Drizzt can be found here for $29.99 with an August 2023 release.

The 35th Anniversary of Drizzt has arrived from Hasbro

"These 6-inch scale, premium action figures and collectibles are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D."