Hasbro Unveils Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Drizzt Figure
The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive has been opened as new figures are on the way from Hasbro like the one and only Drizzt
Hasbro has stepped into the world of Dungeons & Dragons recently in preparation for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. The Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive brings some of those movie characters to lief with some nice sculpts and accessories. However, the Golden Archive is not ending at the live-action film as a new figure has arrived. The legendary Drizzt Do'Urden has arrived to celebrate his 35th anniversary with a partnership with the character's legendary author R.A. Salvatore. He is packed with accessories like a cloak, two swords, and some nice magic effects. It is exciting o see Hasbro expand the Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive outside the film and bring some legendary heroes to life. We can assume more characters will be on the way, and in the meantime, Drizzt can be found here for $29.99 with an August 2023 release.
The 35th Anniversary of Drizzt has arrived from Hasbro
"These 6-inch scale, premium action figures and collectibles are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D."
- 35TH ANNIVERSARY FIGURE: To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Drizzt Do'Urden, we've partnered with the character's legendary author R.A. Salvatore for this signature Drizzt action figure
- 6-INCH SCALE DRIZZT: Featuring premium deco & design inspired by the classic fantasy books and games, along with character-inspired accessories
- THE LEGEND OF DRIZZT: This premium Dungeons & Dragons action figure is inspired by the series of fantasy novels The Legend of Drizzt, written by R.A. Salvatore, and features packaging with a facsimile signature
- GREAT D&D GIFTS FOR BOYS, MEN, GIRLS, WOMEN, AND EVERYONE: We can't brag (really, we can't) but this 6-inch scale Drizzt figure may tickle the fancy of the D&D fans in your life
- ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.