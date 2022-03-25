Harley Quinn Breaks Out of Arkham with New Tweeterhead Statue

Tweeterhead has revealed their newest DC Comics statue as another inmate breaks out of Arkham Asylum. Harley Quinn is back and ready to bring a little chaos to your collection with a highly detailed statue. Coming in at 16" tall, Harley Quinn is displayed on a stack of blocks as well as other Gotham goodies. Two different Harley Quinn head sculpts will be included featuring her classic jester sculpt and a blonde masked sculpt. Her classic jester DC Comics costume is beautifully recreated, and she is posed in a playful pose that fans will appreciate. Sideshow Collectibles is offering an exclusive version that includes swappable hands allowing fans to display her with a Pop Gun instead of her iconic Mallet. The Tweeterhead DC Comics Harley Quinn Exclusive statue is priced at $465, is up for pre-order here, and is limited to only 600 pieces.

"Harley Quinn is fresh out of Arkham Asylum and ready to create chaos once more in simpering statue form! This Clown Princess of Crime wields her signature oversized mallet while she strikes a flirtatious pose, pointed feet kicking high into the Gotham sky. She measures 16" from her base to the tip of her raised foot, and 12.75" wide from that foot to the tip of her hammer. Clad in her cap 'n' bells mask and her classic black, white, and red bodysuit, Harley Quinn sits atop a stack of building blocks that are decorated with jester faces and playing card suits as well as three letters spelling MR. J. Daintily decorated bombs, bags of money, wads of cash, and blue and red rollerskate wheels adorn Harley's play area. This lively lady is also joined by two plush dolls of The Joker and his ripped-apart rival, Batman!"

"This fully sculpted polyresin Harley Quinn Statue includes two swap-out portraits. Collectors can display Harley with her clownish cowl, or with her bright blonde hair flowing freely in two wavy pigtails. No matter which portrait you choose, Harley Quinn is always smiling with a pearly white grin plastered on her painted face. Keep her entertained when you pair her with The Joker Deluxe 1:6 Scale Maquette by Tweeterhead — sold separately."

"The exclusive edition of the Harley Quinn 1:6 Scale Maquette is limited and comes with an additional right hand, with Harley holding her super cute and totally harmless pop gun! When she's got this weapon, this gal measures 9.5" wide from her pointed toe to the ends of her luscious golden locks. Hurry, Puddin'! Don't miss your chance to add the Harley Quinn 1:6 Scale Maquette by Tweeterhead to your collection today!"