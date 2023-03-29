Hasbro Unveils Dungeons & Dragons Golden Archive Xenk Figure 

Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles 

Published
by
|
Comments

Dungeons & Dragons collectors are in for a real treat as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of collectibles. From four new Dicelings to the arrival of new characters and beasts for the Golden Archive line, fans better clear some space. With the appearance of a new Owlbear and Displacer Beast figure, D&D fans might need a new member to their party. This time the warrior Xenk is ready to join Edgin the Bard and his band of heroes. A lot of attention was put into the figure with a photo-real head sculpt, impressive detail, and a sword accessory. Xenk and Doric finish off the main cast of characters from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film. He will be an excellent addition to the team, and he is set to his shelves soon with a Spring 2023 priced at $24.99. Be sure to pre-order some of the new Golden Archive reveals right here in the meantime.

Finish Your D&D: Honor Among Thieves Party with Xenk

"DUNGEONS & DRAGONS GOLDEN ARCHIVE XENK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: SPRING 2023). OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. This 6-inch scale, premium Xenk action figure is part of the action figures and collectibles inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D. Available for purchase at most major toy retailers starting April 2023."

  • 6-INCH SCALE XENK ACTION FIGURE: Featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation for your display or play adventures
  • DUNGEONS & DRAGONS HONOR AMONG THIEVES: Is part of the many realms of D&D, the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game
  • ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.