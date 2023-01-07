Hasbro Unveils New Kid-Friendly NERF Elite Junior Collection Blasters Hasbro is back with even more NERF or nothing mayhem, as a new line of Elite blasters has arrived designed for Ages 6 and up.

New Year, New NERF as the hit Hasbro line Weller one step new year with some very interesting news. For the first-time ever, NERF has announced a brand new line to their growing blaster collection. This line is unlike any we have ever seen before as it is designed for NERF-Rookies aimed at ages 6 and up. That is right; you are never too young for some NERF or Nothing action with the NERF Elite Junior line. This series includes a variety of easy-to-use and easy-play NERF blasters that are completely redesigned for kids, who love the series. All of these blasters are lightweight, are created to fit perfectly in smaller hands, and feature simple pump or pull action.

This line could be big for little kids, and the first set of blasters is set to arrive this month, January 2023. Five different sets are kicking off the NERF Elite Junior line with the Rookie Pack Blaster, Voyage Target Set, Explorer Blaster, Ultimate Starter Set, and Flyer Blaster. Prices will vary between $9.99 to $24.99, and each set includes its own foam darts. Hasbro even has NERF eyesore for extra protection, making this the ultimate kid toy this year. The NERF Elite Junior line will hit most retailers this month and can already be found online right here!

Prepare for the NERF Elite Junior Collection

"NERF Elite Junior easy-play NERF blasters are designed for boys and girls who are blasting into NERF battles for the first time. Special features make them easy to play with, so kids can enjoy NERF indoor and outdoor games in no time. NERF Elite Junior blasters are sized to fit comfortably in small hands and lightweight for easy carrying. The front-loading design makes it easy to insert darts, while the blaster design allows for easy handling. These features allow kids to experience the thrill of NERF battles all by themselves!"

"The NERF Elite Junior blasters are great for first-time targeting play. NERF dart blasting is an awesome way to get boys and girls moving, encouraging physical and social indoor and outdoor play. Look for other NERF Junior blasters to expand on the NERF fun! Eyewear recommended (not included). Additional blasters each sold separately. Available for purchase at most major toy retailers starting January 2023."

