Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith R2-D2 Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Last year, Hasbro unveiled a new Commander Cody figure that was coming soon for the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This updated release would give Cody new retro packing inspired by the figures that arrived in 2005 for the film. Well, it looks like more of those figures are on the way, with some odd choices, and Anakin and Obi-Wan would be perfect for this line. However, it is R2-D2 who has made the cut, and he is ready to fight alongside some of our favorite Jedi to help rescue Chancellor Palpatine from General Grievous.

Whether he is battling Super Battle Droids or saving the day, R2-D2 has been nicely captured here once again with yet another reissue. This version does showcase all of his prequel gadgets, from jet thrusters for his legs to some of his signature tools to hack ships and distract General Grievous. R2-D2 will be released alongside Cody, Count Dooku, and Kit Fisto as 20th Anniversary Revenge of the Sith figures and will be Walmart Exclusives. Pre-orders will arrive on March 13 for the Walmart Collector Con with a $24.99 price tag and a May 2025 release.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary – R2-D2

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like R2-D2 from REVENGE OF THE SITH. Comes with his signature tools and jet thruster with flame FX. Display the figure on your shelf, in your office, or on your desk with nostalgic card back packaging featuring commemorative artwork."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

