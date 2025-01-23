Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shin Hati

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a 3.75" Shin Hati figure from Ahsoka.

Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll's dark apprentice, wields a red/orange lightsaber in this detailed collectible.

Pre-orders start today, Jan 23, for Shin Hati, releasing Spring 2025; priced at $16.99 on Hasbro Pulse.

Figure includes Kenner branding, multiple articulations, and accessories for Star Wars fans.

A new set of 3.75" figures is arriving from Hasbro for their growing Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line. Shin Hati was introduced in the Disney+ series Ahsoka and is a dark apprentice to Baylan Skoll. She wields a red/ orange lightsaber and displays a fierce, aggressive fighting style. Unlike her master, who seeks balance through ancient power, she is focused on loyalty and destruction. Unlike the Sith, this character showcases a warrior strong in the Force but untethered by Jedi ideals, with a fallen Jedi as her master.

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll were among the greatness that the Ahsoka series brought to the TV screen, and now she is getting her own 3.75" The Vintage Collection figure. Her design comes to life right from the show and is nicely crafted here with her armored elements, Padawan braid, her own red/orange lightsaber, and displayed on a great card back. Shin Hati is priced at $16.99 and is set to release in Spring 2025. Pre-orders go live today (1/23) at 1 PM EST at most online retailers including Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Shin Hait

"Shin Hati is adept at Lightsaber combat, a skill she uses as Baylan Skoll's eager apprentice in mercenary work for Morgan Elsbeth. Based on Shin Hati from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory and unlit hilt."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #356). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). "

