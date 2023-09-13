Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Unveils Return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Raider AT-ST

A new Star Wars rerelease has arrived and this one is a surprise as the Raider AT-ST is back to help fans finish their Mando collection

Hasbro has been on a roll lately as they have been slowly announcing new rereleases of popular Star Wars collectibles. We have seen plenty of The Black Series helmets arrive, but now it is time for a return of a popular retailer exclusive. Hasbro has revealed that they are bringing back the iconic Star Wars: The Mandalorian Raider AT-ST vehicle set from The Vintage Collection! Shown in the first season of The Mandalorian, this AT-ST has been repurposed to raid the nearby villages, and Din Djarin finds himself in the middle of the conflict. This Vintage Collection release was a Best Buy Exclusive year again and now has returned for the retail price of $79.99. The AT-ST features a special deco and will come with a Klatooinian Raiders of Sorgan figure to drive it. Pre-orders are live right here, with the rerelease arriving in April 2024.

Star Wars: TVC The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider Returns

"Snatching up hardware abandoned by the Empire after the Galactic Civil War, the marauding Klatooinian raiders of Sorgon refurbished derelict AT-ST walkers for service. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Featuring premium detail and design inspired by The Mandalorian live-action TV series, this collectible Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale vehicle makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."

Includes: vehicle, figure, accessory, and instructions.

AT-ST RAIDER: Refurbished for service, the modified AT-ST walker bears the distinctive war-paint of the Klatooinian raiders of Sorgan

DISNEY PLUS SERIES-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium AT-ST Raider vehicle, inspired by the The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus

ICONIC STAR WARS VEHICLE: This AT-ST Raider toy is inspired by the vehicles in The Mandalorian and makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN: With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, and movable command viewpoint blast shields, the AT-ST Raider toy can be displayed in Star Wars action figure and vehicle collections

COLLECTIBLE TOYS: Look for other Star Wars 3.75-inch scale The Vintage Collection figures and vehicles to collect, swap with friends, or give as gifts (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!