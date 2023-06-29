Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: hasbro, RSVLTS, transformers

Roll Out with RSVLTS New Transformers Button-Down Collection

RSVLTS has announced a new collection of button-downs that are More Than Meets the Eye as the Transformers come to life

Cybertron has fallen, and the war between Autobots and Decepticon rages throughout the galaxy. However, a habitable planet has been found, and it could be a possible sanctuary for the Autobots. However, the greed of Megatron and the Decepticons knows no limit, and they will put an end to Optimus Prime and his band of heroes no matter what planet they are on, even if it is Earth. The power of the Transformers has been unleashed with RSVLTS as they debut their latest button-down collection. RSVLTS has been on a roll lately with new collaborations for Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, TMNT, and even G.I. Joe, but now it is time to Roll Out a new line of heroic shirts.

More Than Meets the Eye

RSVLTS has the touch, and they have the power with this impressive selection of Transformers button-downs. Kicking things off first is the power of the Autobots and Deceptions all together for one incredible shirt. This colorful design is loaded with bots, both good and evil, and features Megatron, Shockwave, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and more, making you the star of the show.

Generation 1

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit the iconic and beloved Generation 1 of Transformers. This black Kunuflex button-down has a grid design that is jam-packed with Autobots and Deceptions from the legendary era. Show your love for both sides of this feud, snag up the Matrix of Leadership, and unit these bots for your wardrobe.

Heavy Metal War

It is an all-out war for the Autobots and Decepticons, and RSVLTS has become the battlefield. The Heavy Metal War design brings some of your favorite heroes and villains to life in glorious color. Bumblebee takes on Soundwave and Starscream while Optimus Prime goes toe-to-toe with Megatron. Your favorite cartoon as a kid has now become your favorite shirt.

Roll Out

It is time to Roll Out! RSVLTS final button-down heroically displays some legendary heroes in villains. Outlines of iconic Bots like Optimus and Megatron are featured right here, showing off artwork on the entire shirt. This is one shirt that is More Than Meets The Eye and will help any fan remember that when all hell's breaking loose because you'll be riding the eye of the storm.

Bring home the power of the All-Spark and choose to save Earth or destroy it with this legendary collection. Each Transformers design is packed with history and plenty of iconic characters from the popular Hasbro line. It is always incredible to see RSVLTS capture each franchise that they bring to life beautifully. The entire Transformers Kunuflex button-down collection will be offered in classic (unisex) styles and will be $70 each. Fans will be able to snag up their favorite design or the whole set today at 4 PM EST, right on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app! Roll Out!

