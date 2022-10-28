Hasbro Unveils Transformers Generations HasLab Deathsaurus

A new Transformers HasLab is underway as Hasbro dives into the Japanese anime, Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers: Victory once again. First, there was the heroic Star Saber, and now villainy has arrived with Deathsaurus. This deadly being is a force to be reckoned with, and Hasbro brings him to life in glorious fashion. Coming in at 11" tall, Transformers Deathsaurus is packed with detail, has 30 points of articulation, and is faithfully recreated right out of the anime series. A nice set of Micromaster figures are also included to give this warlord the right weaponry to take down any Autobot in his path. If you backed the Star Saber HasLab then this is a campaign for you, and the Transformers Generations HasLab Deathsaurus is priced at $179.99. the campaign needs 11,000 backers to be successful. Fans can back this HasLab right here, as well as check out all of the unlockable tiers with weapons and a throne.

Transformers Generations HasLab Deathsaurus Details

"One of the most feared beings in the known universe, Deathsaurus has spread his reign of terror and destruction for eons. The only force stopping him from achieving ultimate power has been that annoyance of an Autobot, Star Saber. But his brilliant mind has thought up a new plan, and this time, nothing can stop the Emperor of Destruction. Deathsaurus is launching his next attack – turn HasLab into the ultimate weapon and destroy Star Saber, once and for all!"

"Hasbro Pulse is bringing Transformers fans a battle of epic proportions! Last year, HasLab brought Japanese canon into the world of Transformers for the first time with Victory Saber*. Now, we invite you to welcome the archnemesis of the Supreme Commander of the Autobots into your collection. The powerful and ruthless Decepticon, Deathsaurus, is the next HasLab project!"

Premium 11-inch Deathsaurus converting figure inspired by the Japanese anime, Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers: Victory

Converting Tigerchest and Eaglechest Micromaster figures

Death Tailer shield accessory

Sword and arrow accessories

This crowdfunded project will run from October 27, 2022, to 11:59pm ET on December 12, 2022. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2023.

