Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan

The worlds of Transformers robots and G.I. Joe collide this impresisve Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine with Zartan and Zarana

Two of Hasbro's iconic franchises are colliding once again as they have unveiled a new Transformers x G.I. Joe collab. Cobra and the Decepticon are joining forces with a truly remarkable set as Soundwave becomes the deadly Dreadnok Thunder Machine. Two Joe figures are also included, with Zartan and Zarana featuring that retro O-ring design. It appears that Megatron is making are their new Cobra allies can be trusted and has put Soundwave and Ravage undercover. In just 33 steps, Soundwave can be covert into the Dreadnok Thunder Machine, with Zartan and Zarana being able to fit inside. Hasbro has even included accessories for each franchise and unique retro collaboration packaging. The Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe is priced at $99.99, is set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to also add the previous collab with Megatron as a Cobra Tank with Baroness seen here.

New Transformers x G.I. Joe Set Has Arrived from Hasbro

"The worlds of Transformers robots and G.I. Joe collide with the G.I. Joe x Transformers Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine with Zartan and Zarana action figures! The iconic Dreadnok Thunder Machine from G.I. Joe is now a Transformers robot! This figure converts from robot mode to Dreadnok Thunder Machine alt mode. This pack comes with Zartan and Zarana O-ring action figures and a converting Ravage figure. The mash-up pack includes G.I. Joe-inspired weapon accessories and details, including accurate scale to original toys, retro-inspired packaging, and file cards."

Includes: 4 figures, 9 accessories, and instructions.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always been More Than Meets the Eye. Now fans can experience Transformers characters as they mash-up with iconic characters who share this same quality

G.I. JOE X TRANSFORMERS MASH-UP: Having doubts about new allies, Megatron dispatches Soundwave to spy on the Dreadnoks. His mission: ensure the mercenaries aren't acting against the interests of Cobra and the Decepticons

G.I. JOE-INSPIRED ALT MODE: This 10-inch Soundwave figure converts from robot to the iconic Dreadnok Thunder Machine mode in 33 steps. The included Zartan and Zarana figures can fit inside the vehicle mode and behind the turret

ZARTAN & ZARANA O-RING FIGURES: Comes with Zartan and Zarana retro 3.75-inch O-ring action figures

CONVERTING RAVAGE FIGURE: Includes a Ravage figure that converts from cassette mode to Jaguar mode in 10 steps. In cassette mode, this figure can fit inside the Soundwave figure's chest

DETAILS AND ACCESSORIES: Accurate scale to the 1986 Dreadnok Thunder Machine toy. Comes with sword, cannon, 3 blasters, 2 grill guards, light bar, and chain leash accessories

SPECIAL RETRO G.I. JOE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Packaging is inspired by classic '80s Transformers and G.I. Joe toy packaging with retro artwork. Zartan and Zarana toys come on card backs with file cards

