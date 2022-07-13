The Mandalorian Receives Exclusive Vintage Collection Set from Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con is not what it used to be ever since the devastating arrival of COVID. Every company can easily do their own online show, and I feel like those have been more successful than the extra costs for booths at the convention center. Even the exclusives are taking a hit this year from Hasbro, as in there are not any. Star Wars is the only brand that will kind of have any exclusive this year with the War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett. He is not even at the booth either; visitors just have to get a QR code to pre-order him for a Fall 2022 release. However, to keep some spirits up, more "SDCC" exclusives have been revealed, which will arrive later this year. One of which is a Star Wars The Mandalorian The Vintage Collection Rescue Set Multipack.

This special Star Wars set is a themed repack capturing the Season 2 Finale of the hit Disney+ series. Four figures are included with some new accessories like Beskar Mando, Moff Gideon, Grogu, and a Dark Trooper. Some new accrues include handcuffs, and weapons systems for Mando and the Dark Trooper, and the packaging is pretty fun. It looks like a soft-goods Mandalorian is also included, almost ruining the exclusive soft-goods Mando that came with the HasLab Razor Crest. The Star Wars TVC Rescue Set will come in at a whopping $74.99 and is set for Spring 2023. No other information on release has been revealed yet, but in the meantime buy and pre-order all four of these figures on Hasbro Pulse for cheaper here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE RESCUE SET MULTIPACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $74.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE RESCUE SET multipack is inspired by the daring rescue of Grogu in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series."

"The Mandalorian leads a crew on a rescue mission to Moff Gideon's ship where a garrison of dark troopers – the advanced droids that captured Grogu – are waiting. Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 4 figures (The Mandalorian, Grogu, Moff Gideon and Dark Trooper) and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories."