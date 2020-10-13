The Mandalorian Claims His Bounties with Next HasLabs Tier Unlock

The Mandalorian Gets His Bounties with Next HasLabs Tier UnlockAfter last week's HasLabs showcase, fans were teased that a new tier unlocks for the Razor Crest would be coming soon. Today is that day as Hasbro announced The Mandalorian has acquired his bounties and ready to deliver. If the HasLabs campaign reaches 13,000 backers, collectors can unlock 4 Carbonite Blocks. These are originally seen in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 1 and now they can be yours. Four different bounties have been captured, carbonized, and ready to be stored in the cargo bay of the iconic Razor Crest. Each of these blocks I'll be built to interact with the Razor Crest which is pretty fantastic.

So far we have received 3 total tier unlocked for The Mandalorian HasLabs Campaign starting with the escape pod attachment. We then received the first-ever The Child Star Wars: The Vintage Collection for the second tier. The Child will feature a unique deco and metal cradle that can only be found in this set. This last tier is a great addition though as it's a nice accessory for the Razor Crest itself. Hasbro is not holding back with this HasLabs creation and I honestly can't get enough. The Mandalorian will only gain more popularity as the second season start and this will be a collectible fan must-have. From the exclusive fabric cape Beskar armor Mando to the 4 Carbonite Blocks, this ship will have something for every fan. The Razor Crest Razor Crest campaign is almost at 11,000. Fans will have until November 9th, 2020 to get your orders in and they can do that located here.

The Specs

"This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

• The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

• Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

• A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

• A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

• Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

• Removeable landing gear

• Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit.

Join the Hunt

"The Razor Crest is going to be an iconic addition to the Star Wars Vintage Collection… and to your shelves. It can only be funded if we reach 6,000 backers by November 9, 2020. But we don't want to stop there. We have 2 tiers to unlock once we reach our initial backer goal! If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021. Join us for this incredible opportunity as we bring the latest piece of Star Wars history into the Vintage Collection. This is the way!"