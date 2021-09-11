Marvel Studios What If…? Hydra Stomper Cosbaby Landing at Hot Toys

Hot Toys is returning in the world where Captain Carter takes the super soldier serum in Marvel Studios What If…? Coming out of their Cosbaby line, Steve Rogers is not giving up yet with the help of Howard Stark's Hydra Stomper suit. Standing roughly 6" tall, the Hydra Stomper features a removable helmet that will allow the 4" Cosbaby Steve Rogers to fit inside. Fans of What If…? will even be able to switch out the right arm of Steve switching between standing and a saluting pose. This adorable figure will be a mist have collectible for any Captain Carter What If…? fan, and that the fact that Steve fits inside the suit is awesome. Prices and pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all Hot Toys releases here as well as other Marvel Cosbaby releases here.

"What If…? – The Hydra Stomper & Steve Rogers Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – In the universe we know, Steve Rogers was the first Avenger, Captain America. In this universe, Steve has never taken the super soldier serum. Instead, he piloted a suit designed by Howard Stark, becoming known as "The Hydra Stomper". Adding onto the newly debuted What If…? Cosbaby series, today Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the new Hydra Stomper & Steve Rogers Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set to explore the endless, multiple possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Collectible stands approximately 10 – 15cm in height."

"Steve Rogers joins the battle with The Hydra Stomper armored suit; make sure to open up the helmet of Hydra Stomper and let Steve Rogers to pilot the gigantic suit. The Hydra Stomper is approximately 15cm tall, and Steve Rogers Cosbaby is approximately 10cm with bobble head function and interchangeable arms for salute pose. Fans of What If…? shouldn't miss the chance to add the adorable Cosbaby to your collection!"