Hawkeye Kate Bishop 1/6 Scale Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed their newest Marvel Studios 1/6 scale figure, with their first figure coming to us from Hawkeye. Kate Bishop is ready to take her shot and join your growing Marvel collection with a highly detailed and impressive 11" tall figure. Hot Toys has captured the likeness of the talented and gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld perfectly here. Hawkeye Kate Bishop has featured a finely tailored superhero suit as seen at the end of the series, and will come bow and arrows. With a Kate figure already announced, I would not be surprised to see a Clint Barton figure get released next, finishing the set. The Hawkeye Kate Bishop figure is priced at $270 and is set to release between July – December 2023. Pre-orders for her are already live, and she can be found located right here. Stay tuned for more Disney+ collectibles as they are released, and I am sure a Mister Knight Moon Knight figure has to be on the way.

"When I put this suit on, I thought, this is it. This is the moment I become who I'm supposed to be.– Kate Bishop Kate Bishop is now officially the new Hawkeye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Clint Barton embracing her as his partner and protégé in the finale of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series. Demonstrating a high degree of screen accuracy, the Kate Bishop Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the Hawkeye collection is now ready to accept new challenges."

"Crafted with exceptional workmanship, the sixth scale figure captured Hailee Steinfeld's appearance as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye features a newly developed head and hair sculpt, realistic wound make-up and bandage; finely tailored archer costume; wood grain patterned bow, also arrows and interchangeable trick heads, arrow quiver and a figure stand for display. Team up with the young archer now! Pre-order Kate Bishop figure for your MCU collection."

The Kate Bishop Sixth Scale Figure features:

A newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Highly-accurate facial features with make-up, detailed skin texture, and bandage at chin

Dark brown hair sculpture with moveable ponytail

Approximately 28 cm tall

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of bow-holding hands One (1) pair of arrow-holding hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) purple-colored long sleeves top

One (1) pair of black-colored pants with pocket

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

One (1) black-colored utility belt on waist

One (1) cross-body shoulder belt

One (1) left arm guard

Weapons:

One (1) bow with wood grain patterns

Six (6) individual arrows and six (6) interchangeable trick arrowheads of different styles

Accessories:

One (1) arrow quiver (attachable to cross-body belt)

A theme figure stand with series logo and character name