He-Man and Battle Cat Embrace the Chocolate with Mattel Creations

The Masters of the Universe world is getting a makeover as legendary artist, and MOTU fan Virgil Abloh leaves his mark on Eternia. This artist passed away back in 2021, so this Mattel Creations collab comes to us as a surprise, and the artist had an early look at the Masterverse figures before his passing. His team continued his idea and passion for the series to debut some very artistic and possibly delicious collector figures. He-Man and Battle Cat Masterverse figures are getting an artsy rerelease as they feature repaints in a very monochromic color, but I prefer the chocolate aspect. Masters of the Universe collectors get a sweet treat with an Artist Proof design for these figures in new packaging; all included accessories and a comic book by Reggieknow. This is a very interesting release, but very intriguing, and I could be a nice displayable figure for any dedicated MOTU fan. He-Man is priced at $50 found here, Battle Cat is at $80 located here, and the whole MOTU x Virgil Abloh line is set to release on Mattel Creations on October 21, 2022, at 12 PM EST.

He-Man Brings the Chocolate to Eternia

"Virgil Abloh leaves his mark on Eternia. In shades of monochromatic nude, our iconic characters from Masters of the Universe are reimagined by the legendary artist (and long-time MOTU fan). Choose from He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat, and Skele-god. Each figure comes with accessories like swappable hands and battle weapons for epic displays. Also included is a comic book and art print illustrated by Reggieknow."

Virgil Abloh x MOTU He-Man Figure | "WOMAN"

Stands 7 inches tall

30 points of articulation

Comes with swappable hands, power sword, and shield

Includes a comic book and art print designed by Reggieknow

Comes in special monochromatic packaging

Battle Cat is Coated in Coco with Mattel Creations

"Virgil Abloh's newest canvas is the MOTU Revelations universe, and we couldn't be more excited. The new Masters of the Universe c/o Virgil Abloh™ "TOY" figures feature monochromatic hues and text-based intervention that recontextualize the figures and allow people to look at these iconic toys in a new light."

Virgil Abloh x MOTU Battle Cat Figure | "WAR"

Stands 14 inches long

30 points of articulation

Comes with helmet and armor

Includes a comic book and art print designed by Reggieknow

Comes in monochromatic premium packaging