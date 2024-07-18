Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Heath Ledger's Joker Becomes Batman with New Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

New 1/6 scale Hot Toys collectibles have been revealed including a new Imposter Joker Batman Artisan Edition figure

Hot Toys is turning up the heat with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from The Dark Knight but in Elseworlds fashion. A new Jokerized Batman figure has been revealed by Hot Toys, which comes in at roughly 12.2" tall and has 30 points of articulation. Heath Ledger is back in his infamous Joker role with an impressive head sculpt for this Artisan Edition release with implemented wool hair. On top of that, he is wearing a stolen Batman batsuit from The Dark Knight which has been Jokerfied with purple, green, and red paint. This figure is beautifully crafted with a fabric cape, a themed base, and plenty of accessories with guns, Joker cards, and grenades for his cape. This is an Elseworlds Joker that any Batman fan can get behind that is releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive and at only 3,000 pieces. The figure will be offered in select markets, including Sideshow Collectibles, with a Q4 2024 release.

The Dark Knight – The Joker (Batman Imposter Version)

"Prepare for a mind-bending twist on the Clown Prince of Crime! Casting aside his classic look, the designers at Hot Toys have manifested a captivating new interpretation – the Joker, donning the very mantle of the Dark Knight himself. Introducing our Artisan Edition of The Joker (Batman Imposter Version) 1/6th scale collectible figure that blurs the line between hero and villain."

"This singular creation is meticulously crafted to capture Health Ledger's unforgettable performance, every chilling detail has been lovingly reproduced – the Joker's twisted grin, the patterned scars, the maniacal glint in his eyes. Yet the real scene-stealer has to be the green coiffed hairstyle, brought to life through the use of wool hair implant techniques. And there's the specially designed Batsuit, a riot of purple and green hues splattered with the Joker's signature paint. It's a deliciously deranged twist that will have you questioning the very nature of reality."

