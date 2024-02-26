Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Hell Awaits with McFarlane Toys New Spawn Hellspawn 2 (Remastered)

McFarlane Toys is celebrating their legendary 30th Anniversary with some brand new collectibles from the growing world of Spawn

Hellspawn is a comic book series published by Image Comics in the early 2000s, set within the Spawn universe created by Todd McFarlane. However, writer Brian Michael Bendis took over this miniseries and explored a darker aspect of the Spawn mythos, like Al Simmons's past struggles, coping with his newfound powers, and even the forces of Heaven and Hell. Hellspawn featured some intense dark and atmospheric artwork by artist Ashley Wood setting an intense gritty tone for the Spawn universe. McFarlane Toys even brought Hellspawn to life with its own figure featuring this incredible artwork, and now it is returning.

To help celebrate 30 years of McFarlane Toys, new remastered Spawn figures are on the way, including the return of Hellspawn 2. Featuring new anniversary packaging and updated details, this dark and twisted figure is ready to come home once again. Standard and Autographed versions will be offered for $24.99 and 39.99 with an April 2024 release. Pre-orders for the Gold Label Hellspawn 2 Digital Remastered figure are still live right on the McFarlane Toys Store, so get one while you can.

Hellspawn 2 (Digitally Remastered)

"The Hellspawn series featured a dark and twisted take on the Spawn mythos. Spawn was less of a man and more of a creature or a force of nature that swept everyone around him up in his wake. With vivid and moody visuals from artist Ashley Wood, Hellspawn sets the stage for the nightmare world in which only Spawn could exist."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN comic books.

Featured in McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary themed packaging.

Includes a figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SPAWN figures

