Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021

The Shared Retailer Exclusives list has arrived for Funko's New York Comic Con 2021 event, which will arrive tomorrow. These Pops will be available at these shared retailers on October 8, 2021 (Friday) as early as 10 AM depending on the store. However, please keep in mind that there is a worldwide shipping conflict that has affected the toy industry, so some stores might have a delayed launch. Hot Topic has already announced that they will not have any pre-orders or an in-store release for their exclusives until December 2021, which is pretty unfortunate. All of these Pops will also be offered through the Funko Shop tomorrow at 12 PM EST with a chance at both official and shared retailer stickers. This online event will be opened to the whole general public, so be prepared for a lot of confusion, errors, frustration, and wait times. Remember, there will be three ways to get one of these exclusives NYCC 2021 Funko Pop with the online Shop release, retailer exclusive online drop, and the in-store pick up. The Shared Retailer Exclusive list is as follows, along with details from Funko for their Funko Shop drop, which can also be viewed here.

"Additionally, we have made website enhancements and will be utilizing our new waiting room feature. Our waiting room is set up ahead of the event and lets fans in to shop in a first in, first out basis. You may notice your wait time may vary while in queue, wait times can vary depending on active on-site traffic."

"While shopping the event, there will be a limit of up to 1 of each item per household. Please note, as you shop, inventory is validated throughout the checkout process and is not reserved until checkout is complete. Once you start to check out, you may see a secondary queue with your items listed on the waiting page. Our secondary waiting room is also first in, first out, and while others ahead of you in line complete their checkout, you may have an item update to out of stock when it is your turn to checkout."