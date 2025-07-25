Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends X-Men 97' 2-Packs (Exclusive)

Hasbro summons the X-Men once again with some brand new reveals from SDCC like some brand new Legends 2-Packs

Breaking straight from the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Bleeding Cool has your first look at Hasbro's just-announced Marvel Legends Series X-Men '97 figure. Three separate 2-Pack figure sets are on the way, inspired by the hit Disney+ animated revival. Revealed during today's Hasbro Marvel Legends panel, the line features three dynamic duos with Cyclops & Jean Grey, Rogue & Gambit, and Wolverine & Storm. Each is sculpted in their updated animated styles, capturing some fun moments and Season 1 Finale suits from X-Men '97 Season 1.

Each 2-pack includes a variety of accessories—ranging from optic blast FX and alternate heads to Gambit's basketball hand and Storm's lightning power effects. Rogue even comes with a soft goods basketball jersey, a fun nod to the show's basketball sequence during the team's downtime. The figures will be available in Fall 2025, exclusively through Hasbro Pulse, with preorders opening August 14 for Gambit & Rogue, August 20 for Wolverine & Storm, and later this fall for Cyclops & Jean Grey. Each set retails for $49.99.

Unlike the previous waves of X-Men 97 figures, the blister card packaging will not return, but they will be packaged in collector-friendly window boxes with logos from the animated show. These sets are perfect to capture those final looks or just get your hands on a shirtless Gambit figure. X-Men 97 fans are still patiently waiting to get their hands on the '97 Sentinel from Hasbro, and these are perfect to enhance its lunch this Fall. Stay tuned right here at Bleeding Cool for more San Diego Comic Con 2025 toy news, as well as separate showcases coming soon showcasing each of these new Marvel Legends reveals. For more SDCC Marvel Legends fun, be sure to keep an eye out for the convention exclusive Savage Land 3-Pack featuring Rogue in her signature savage look.

