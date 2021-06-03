Batman Ninja Modern Batsuit Deploys From Star Ace Toys

Star Ace Toys is at it again as they contuse to expand their amazing 1/6 scale Batman collection from the animated film Batman Ninja. Unlike previous releases, we are not jumping back in time to Feudal Japan, and we are getting Batman before his fall through time. The modern Batsuit has arrived that is loaded with remarkable detail, fabric elements, and LED features. Standing 12" tall, Batman is taking to the Gotham streets with his own arsenal with batarang, grapple gun, swappable hands, and display base. Star Ace Toys is also offering a deluxe version of Modern Batman Ninja that will come with extra accessories and a Bruce Wayne head sculpt.

This new version of Batman features a new and unique high-tech batsuit that will be a fine addition to any batcave. The standard version will be priced at $299, while the deluxe with the unmasked head sculpt is priced at $315. The Modern Batsuit from Batman Ninja is set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to add some of the other recently reveal Ninja figures like Harley Quinn or Catwoman.

"Modern Batman 1/6 Scale Figure – In the animated DC film Batman Ninja, Batman and several of his allies and adversaries are thrust back in time to medieval Japan. Before he is transported in time, Batman has come to rely on his modern technology in his fight against crime. This new Sixth Scale Figure from Batman Ninja features the Modern Batman before he must abandon technology. This high-tech Batman has light-up eyes, a removable cowl piece to show lights beneath, and the body armor also lights up blue. He also comes with a Batarang and a grappling gun."

"The Deluxe version also has an alternate Bruce Wayne head, a spear, and the Quake Engine. Don't miss your chance to add this Modern Batman Sixth Scale Figure to your DC Comics collection!"