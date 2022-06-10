High-Speed Thrills Hit LEGO with the Loop Coaster Building Kit

If you are a fan of LEGO, then you have at least some episodes of LEGO Masters. I personally love when an amusement park is made, and each contestant must make their very own unique ride. The roller coasters were especially sweet to see get built and even better if they worked; well, now it looks like LEGO is giving fans their own coaster as they debut one of their newest sets. Introducing the Loop Coaster, which comes in at 3,756 pieces and will feature a total of 11 mini-figures. Releasing as part of the LEGO Fairground Collection, the Loop Coaster stands 36" tall and has a double loop coaster design that actually works!

The mini-figures get to take the ride to the top of the coaster, and that lift can even be enhanced with a Powered Up brick for more motorized action. Parts of the fairgrounds are also included with Pretzel Cart, Benches, Balloon Cart, and plenty of visitors to make the set its own standalone thing. The LEGO Loop Coaster is a highly detailed set that does come in $399.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet and will go live right here on July 5, 2022; and be sure to add more Fairground sets to your collection to build your own park.

"Take your seat. It's time to relive the thrills of your favorite roller-coaster rides. But wait – there's no rush. This LEGO® Loop Coaster (10303) is a building project for adults. So take your time crafting all the details of this functional roller-coaster model. The gravity-driven roller-coaster comes with 1 train and a boarding station with opening barriers and a control panel."

"Lower the bars to secure the riders into the roller-coaster cars. Then release the brake to send the train to the foot of the elevator. Activate the elevator and enjoy the ride as the cars whizz through the roller-coaster's loops and turns. Upgrade the coaster with LEGO Powered Up (available separately) for a motorized elevator. Accessories include a park bench with a map, balloon cart, pretzel cart, hot-dog stand and height marker."

A roller-coaster build for adults – Expand your LEGO® Fairground Collection with this collectible LEGO Loop Coaster Building Kit (10303). A project for adults and a gift idea for amusement park lovers

Power up your coaster – Designed with reality in mind, this buildable model is prepared for LEGO® Powered Up (available separately) so you can upgrade the roller-coaster with a motorized elevator

Fairground details – Accessories include a park bench with map, balloon cart, pretzel cart, hot-dog stand, height marker and a covered boarding station with opening barriers and a control panel

11 minifigures – Includes a ride operator, balloon seller, pretzel seller, hot-dog seller, a grandma, a young boy, and 5 riders. 6 of the minifigures have reversible heads to show different emotions

Build a display piece – Place on display to admire the many details packed into this fairground model

A roller-coaster gift – Treat an amusement park lover or adult LEGO® builder with this set, which offers a building project to enjoy, plus a collectible display piece to cherish

Dimensions – Model measures over 36 in. (92 cm) high, 33.5 in. (85 cm) wide and 13.5 in. (34 cm) deep