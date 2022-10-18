Hit the Graveyard in Style with the Monster High Ghoul Mobile

It is time to hit the streets in fangtastic style as Mattel debuts a brand new Monster High doll accessory. The Ghoul Mobile is out of the shop, and our favorite monsters are ready to go off campus. This vehicle comes in at 15" long, 8" wide, 5" tall and has the ability to hold a total of four dolls. Monster High detail is packed in this car with a nice spooky webbed design and other boo-tiful elements. The truck will open, allowing for two dolls to be placed in the back, and some fun spooktacular accessories are also included. An ice cooler, drinks, and an exclusive Ghouls Mobile pet is featured here, allowing your Monster High dolls to enjoy themselves while on a road trip. It is accessories like this that the Monster High series was known for, so it is nice to see Mattel keeping this new line alive and going forward. The Ghoul Mobile is priced at only $32.99, and it is set to drive into your collections in January 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to also check out some of the other new releases with the Day Out dolls and the new Creepover Party series, which features the arrival of Twyla!

Night on the Town with Monster High's Ghoul Mobile

"Monster High takes to the streets with an absolutely spooktacular Ghoul Mobile! Decked out with freaky-fab details, this vehicle includes a ghostly pet that can be attached to the back, as well as a coffin-shaped ice cooler with drink accessories that fits inside the trunk. With seating for four Monster High dolls (dolls not included, each sold separately), this creeperific car paves the way for so many spine-chilling adventures! Vehicle measures approximately 5-inches tall x 15 1/2-inches long x 8-inches wide. Ages 4 and up."