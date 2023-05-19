Hit The Slopes with the New LEGO City Ski and Climbing Center Set Construction is in sight as LEGO is back with some brand new LEGO City set allowing master builders to add to their growing cities

It looks like the snow is calling as LEGO is back with another impressive LEGO City set. It is time to add a frost resort to your growing city with this 3-level Ski and Climbing Center set. Coming in at 1,045 pieces, this 3-level building is packed with a winter sports store and a relaxing café. There is also a brick-built and working elevator that will take skiers right to the top of the slope. A total of eight LEGO minifigures are included, with plenty of snowboarders, skiers, and resort workers to bring the set to life. It is fun sets like this that will keep LEGO City collectors coming back for more, and the Ski and Climbing Center is priced at $119.99. It is set to release in August 2023 and can be found right here in the meantime. Be sure to also check out more recently revealed LEGO sets like the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express seen here.

Grab Your Snowboard with the LEGO City Ski Resort

"Bring the thrill of the slopes home with this LEGO® City Ski and Climbing Center (60366) playset. The 3-level building houses a winter-sports store, café and a working elevator that delivers skiers to the top of a piste. The center also features a climbing wall and an outdoor area for fun winter activities. Just add the 8 minifigures, squirrel and owl figures and the buildable snowman for endless winter fun. LEGO City playsets take kids to the heart of the action with realistic vehicles, feature-rich structures and inspiring characters. Kids learn about the world around them as they play out stories and scenarios that depict life in a fun and exciting way."