Hiya Debuts New Godzilla: King of the Monsters Burning Godzilla Figure

Coming to life from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Hiya Toys is back with a brand new Exquisite Basic figure in a Burning Format

Relive the epic battle as Godzilla absorbs nuclear energy and transforms into a devastating fiery form.

Limited edition figure includes Ghidorah neck pieces, perfect for MonsterVerse fans and collectors.

Pre-order the exclusive Burning Godzilla on Nov 30th for $51 at the Hiya Toys Store, limited availability.

Witness the fiery power of the King of the Monsters as Hiya Toys is back once again with a brand new addition from the MonsterVerse. Coming to life from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), get ready to turn up the heat with this new Burning Godzilla that comes in at 7" tall. In the film, this deadly form was acquired during the climactic battle against King Ghidorah. After nearly being killed by this alien kaiju, Godzilla would go on to absorb a massive amount of nuclear energy with the help of Mothra. This would allow him to expel radiation in a concentrated format rather than a massive explosion. An upgrade like this deserved a new look, and this one featured the King covered in fiery red-orange cracks that emit intense heat. Burning Godzilla delivers some devastating, and this limited edition figure captures that explosive design with detail and articulation. Hiya Toys has even included served Ghidorah neck pieces to enhance your MonsterVerse display. The Burning Godzilla Battle Version is priced at $51 and will be offered at the Hiya Toys Store on November 30.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – Burning Variant

Exciting News! On Nov. 30th（GMT+8) we are bringing Hiya Exquisite Basic Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Burning Godzilla Battle Ver. to our fans only on our official website! Please note that this figure will open pre-order for limited-time, limited-quantity purchases per person per address. Attempting multiple orders with same address may result in account restrictions. Don't miss this exclusive chance!"

"The story follows Monarch believes Godzilla and some other Titans to be benevolent and is against killing them. When Alan Jonah and his men steal the ORCA and awaken Monster Zero, they are unable to stop it from being unleashed, after it awakens many of the other dormant Titans around the globe and bends them to his will. Now, Monarch must work with Godzilla and his mysterious ally Mothra to stop Monster Zero and his pawns before the entire global ecosystem is destroyed."

