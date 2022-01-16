Hiya Toys Reveals RoboCop 3 Vs. Otomo 2-Pack 1/18 Scale Figure Set

Somehow Hiya Toys is back with yet another set of 1:18 scale RoboCop figures with a special 2-pack figure set. It looks like RoboCop 3 is getting some love as this 2-pack set will capture the battle with the robot ninjas called Otama. These androids are tasked to take out the one an only RoboCop, and each figure is loaded with detail and feature highly detailed movie-accurate designs. From the Otama battle-damaged head to the mechanic parts on our favorite cop, these 4" figures will be a nice addition to the Hiya Toys line.

I am curious if Hiya Toys will introduce RoboCop into their upcoming 1/12 scale figure line like they are doing with Judge Dredd. These 80s action heroes do not have a lot of collectibles out there, so it is nice that Hiya Toys keeps these franchises alive with these 1/18 scale figures. This RoboCop 3 2-Pack set is set as a PX Exclusive release and will be priced at $39.99 with a release date between October -December 2022. This set can be pre-ordered online here or can be reserved at your local comic book store along with all of the other Hiya Toys lines.

"Hiya Toys presents a new versus set to build your own RoboCop battle scenes! With this set, you can recreate the classic battle from RoboCop 3 between RoboCop and the powerful ninja-like androids called Otomo. Tasked with destroying RoboCop, the Otomo figure features battle damage to his head, making him look even more ferocious. Each 1/18 scale figure measures about 4" tall and comes with character specific accessories. This RoboCop Vs. Otomo PREVIEWS Exclusive Action Figure 2-Pack comes packaged in an attractive protective cardboard window box."

Product Features

4 inches (10.16cm)

Made of plastic

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

PX Previews exclusive