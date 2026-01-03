Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Unveils Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Mothra Premium Set

Coming to life from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Hiya Toys has revealed their newest 14” Mothra and Suko Premium Set

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals a 14" Mothra & Suko Premium Set from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Mothra features a 14-inch wingspan, movie-accurate deco, and an articulated flight display base

Suko stands at 2.8 inches with swappable hands, two heads, and Kong’s signature battle axe

The premium set is available for pre-order at $64.99, releasing in Q4 2026 for Godzilla collectors

Hiya Toys is returning to the MonsterVerse once again with a new shelf-dominant release from Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire. Say hello to the Mothra Premium Set, which pairs one of the franchise's most iconic Titans with one of its newest breakout characters, Suko. Releasing as part of Hiya's Exquisite Basic Series, this set captures movie accuracy with impressive detail and articulation. Mothra herself is presented as the majestic guardian seen in the film, with a broad and massive 14" long wing span and a unique deco. Hiya Toys has also included an articulated flight display base for her, which will allow for some impressive display opportunities within your Godzilla collection.

On the other hand, Hiya Toys was also sure to add Suko, the young ape Titan introduced in Godzilla x Kong. From tricking Kong to being used as a weapon, Suko is ready to join your MonsterVerse collection and will stand at 2.8" tall. Hiya has given him a pair of swappable hands, two extra heads, and a bonus axe to enhance your Kong collection. The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Mothra Premium Set with Suko is already up for pre-order for $64.99. These Titans are scheduled to be released in your collection in Q4 2026.

Hiya Toys – Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Mothra Premium Set

"GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE released in 2024. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans. This brand new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Mothra Premium Set is based on the original film CG data, faithfully capturing the appearance. With a wingspan of approximately 36CM, Mothra features multi-layered paint applications."

"Wings benefit from a combination of PVC material and built-in wires, enhancing poseability while allowing adjustments to the wing's swinging angle. Suko is also included, standing approximately 7CM tall. Sculpt captures well-defined musculature and surface textures. Suko comes with 2x interchangeable heads, 4x interchangeable hands, and 1x battle axe used by Kong, allowing collectors to recreate iconic scene from the film."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!