Hiya Toys Unveils New The Walking Dead 1/18 Morgan Jones

Expand your collection with Hiya Toys newest Exquisite Mini Series with the arrival of The Walking Dead’s Morgan Jones

Article Summary Hiya Toys expands The Walking Dead 1/18 scale figures with the release of Morgan Jones, portrayed by Lennie James.

Morgan comes complete with signature accessories: bow staff, rifle, pistol, knife, swappable hands, and display base.

This detailed 4-inch action figure captures Morgan's iconic look and evolution throughout The Walking Dead series.

The Walking Dead Morgan figure is up for pre-order now at $26.99, with an expected release in Q3 2026.

Hiya Toys is back and expanding its apocalyptic 1/18 scale action figures with the arrival of Morgan Jones. Portrayed by Lennie James, he is one of the more dynamic and evolving characters in the The Walking Dead franchise. He first appeared alongside his son Duane, who lived in King County, Georgia, where he met Rick Grimes. Morgan teaches Rick the rules of the new zombie‑ridden world, helping him on his way, with their paths meeting later on. After the loss of his wife, Jenny, and the death of his son, Duane, he spirals into a state of madness, fixated on "clearing" all threats and tormented by guilt.

However, in The Walking Dead episode "Here's Not Here," he meets Eastman, a pacifist martial‑arts devotee who teaches him that all life has value, giving him a new purpose. Moregna now joins Hiya Toys' Exquisite Mini Series in great detail, standing 4" tall, and featuring a nice selection of accessories. This will include his iconic bow staff, a rifle, a pistol, a knife, a pair of swappable hands, and a themed display base. Bring the walker-filled world of The Walking Dead alive with this new figure already up for pre-order at $26.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Mini Series – The Walking Dead Morgan

"HIYA Toys EXQUISITE MINI Series welcomes a new item – Morgan from The Walking Dead joins the 1/18 scale action figure lineup. Since its premiere in 2010, The Walking Dead has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping portrayal of post-apocalyptic survival and the exploration of human nature. With his calm presence and unique perspective, he stands out as a striking figure in the desolate world of The Walking Dead."

"This brand-new EXQUISITE MINI Series Morgan action figure stands at 10.5CM tall and is faithfully recreated based on his on-screen appearance. The head sculpt captures Morgan's resolute and composed expression, while the layered outfit, armor details, and fabric textures are meticulously crafted for realism."

