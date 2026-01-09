Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Announces New Batman: Arkham Origins 1/6 Scale Figure

A new 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Hot Toys as they return to the beginning with the arrival of Batman: Arkham Origins

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Batman figure based on the Batman: Arkham Origins video game.

Figure stands 12 inches tall, features 30 points of articulation, rolling eyes, and two face sculpts.

Batsuit replicates Arkham Origins design with detailed armor, bendable cape, and iconic Bat-gadgets.

Includes Shock Gloves with blue lightning effects; pre-orders open now for a June 2027 release at $300.

Batman: Arkham Origins is a 2013 action-adventure video game developed by WB Games Montréal and set in the Arkham series universe. It is a prequel to the legendary games Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, and follows Bruce Wayne's early days as the Caped Crusader. During Christmas Eve in Gotham City, a young Batman finds himself with a $50 million bounty on his head from the crime lord, Black Mask. This attracts eight of the world's deadliest assassins to Gotham, including Deathstroke, Bane, Copperhead, and even the Joker. Hot Toys now brings the Dark Knight to your collection with a brand new 1/6 scale Batman: Arkham Origins figure.

This new 1/6 scale release is a faithful representation of Batman during his second year as Gotham's protector. Standing roughly 12" tall, he will have 30 points of articulation, as well as rolling eyeballs, and two interchangeable lower face sculpts. The armored Batsuit is highly detailed, featuring a bendable wire-embedded cape and a nice selection of Bat-gadgets, including Shock Gloves that display translucent blue lightning effects to help pack a punch. Hot Toys was sure to stay true to the Batman: Arkham Origins game for this release, with a nice set of details and accessories for him. Pre-orders for the Dark Knight are already live for $300 on Sideshow Collectibles with a June 2027 release.

Batman: Arkham Origins – Batman 1/6th Scale Figure

"The 2013 video game Batman: Arkham Origins introduces players to a prequel storyline set several years before Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. In Arkham Origins, a young, raw, and unrefined Batman faces a defining moment in only his second year as Gotham's protector. On a snowy Christmas Eve, with a $50 million bounty placed on his head by Black Mask, he clashes with the world's deadliest contract killers, including Killer Croc, Deathstroke, and Bane."

"Hot Toys is proud to present the highly anticipated 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure from the video game Batman: Arkham Origins. This figure features a newly developed masked head with separate rolling eyeballs and two interchangeable lower face sculpts that showcase both his brooding look and determined, clenched-teeth expression."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!