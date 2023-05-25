Hot Toys Debuts Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby's

Hot Toys is diving into the Spider-Verse with an impressive set of collectibles from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Published
by
|
Comments

Hot Toys is not done with reveals for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just yet. We have already seen quite a bit arrive from them, with 1/6 scale versions of Miles Morales (here), Spider-Man 2099 (here), as well as some spectacular Cosbi mystery minis. Well, the fun does not end there as three new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby figures are on the way. Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2099 are ready for action with some nicely crafted bobble-head designed figures. Miles is leaping into action, Spider-Gwen is unmasked, and Spider-Man 2099 is looking as menacing as always. Each webheaded Cosbaby is packed with color, stands roughly 5" tall, and will be a fun piece for any fan's collection. Pre-orders are not live, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here. 

The Spider-Verse Gets Adorable with Hot Toys

"Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse – Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head –  Watch out for the transdimensional portals, new threats are coming to interfere the peace of the Spider-Verse! This summer, we are going to see Miles Morales reuniting with Gwen Stacy, and we have got Spider-Man 2099 to join forces with the heroes to fight against the villain, or is he? In anticipation to the artful animation Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse coming to theaters in June, Hot Toys is happy to drop the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head series. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 9 -13 cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Transcending space, the portal is going to hold great power in the Spider-verse. In this series, Miles Morales in his new suit is THWIP-ing out from the portal. Gwen Stacy raising her eyebrow with her signature piercing is giving out THAT confident look. The new comer, Spider-Man 2099 is swinging out from the portal, extending his claw-liked hand hunting down his prey. Jump through portals and beyond together with The Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head series, an absolute essential to your Spider-People collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.