Hot Toys Debuts Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby's Hot Toys is diving into the Spider-Verse with an impressive set of collectibles from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Hot Toys is not done with reveals for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just yet. We have already seen quite a bit arrive from them, with 1/6 scale versions of Miles Morales (here), Spider-Man 2099 (here), as well as some spectacular Cosbi mystery minis. Well, the fun does not end there as three new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby figures are on the way. Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2099 are ready for action with some nicely crafted bobble-head designed figures. Miles is leaping into action, Spider-Gwen is unmasked, and Spider-Man 2099 is looking as menacing as always. Each webheaded Cosbaby is packed with color, stands roughly 5" tall, and will be a fun piece for any fan's collection. Pre-orders are not live, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here.

The Spider-Verse Gets Adorable with Hot Toys

"Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse – Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – Watch out for the transdimensional portals, new threats are coming to interfere the peace of the Spider-Verse! This summer, we are going to see Miles Morales reuniting with Gwen Stacy, and we have got Spider-Man 2099 to join forces with the heroes to fight against the villain, or is he? In anticipation to the artful animation Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse coming to theaters in June, Hot Toys is happy to drop the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head series. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 9 -13 cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Transcending space, the portal is going to hold great power in the Spider-verse. In this series, Miles Morales in his new suit is THWIP-ing out from the portal. Gwen Stacy raising her eyebrow with her signature piercing is giving out THAT confident look. The new comer, Spider-Man 2099 is swinging out from the portal, extending his claw-liked hand hunting down his prey. Jump through portals and beyond together with The Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head series, an absolute essential to your Spider-People collection."

