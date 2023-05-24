Unleash the Future with Spider-Man 2099 with Hot Toys Latest Release Hot Toys is diving into the Spider-Verse with an impressive set of collectibles from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Coming from the future, Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099, is here to protect the time stream. However, Miles Morales seems to want to tempt fate, and 2099 might need to stop Miles before he goes too far. Hot Toys has announced that they would be bringing some iconic spiders to life from the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (here). Spider-Man 2099 has arrived with a brand new and pretty impressive 1/6 scale figure capturing his animated design. Miguel will not feature a fabric suit but instead a luminous reflective pattern capturing his futuristic designs. His cape finally makes an appearance, along with slash effects, webbing, a dynamic display base, and a nice unmasked head sculpt. Hot Toys knocked this figure out of the park, and 2099 fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can find all things Hot Toys right here in the meantime.

The Spider-Man of 2099 Has Arrived at Hot Toys

"You have a choice between saving one person and saving an entire world," – Miguel O'Hara. It's the Spider-War. Spider-Man 2099 makes his jump to the big screen in the much-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to challenge Miles Morale and his friends. Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a Miguel O'Hara is the leader of a massive team of Spider-People recruited to protect the Multiverse alongside him."

"As anticipation continues to gear up for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collectible series, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the new 1/6th scale collectible figure, featuring the futuristic web-slinger Spider-Man 2099 for fans to enjoy! The screen-accurate figure of Spider-Man 2099 includes a newly developed Miguel O'Hara head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable masked head, and a specialized body that portrays his hulking physique to complete his look."

"All the focus remains on the Spider-Man 2099 Suit with luminous reflective patterns in blue to recreate his energy effects, a skull-like Spider logo raised on the chest, spikes on arm, and a translucent red webcape. The figure also comes with amazing accessories such as hands with attacking effect, stylized web accessories in translucent red, a time traveling device, base camp themed backdrop, and a figure stand for dynamic poses. The adversary is swinging into your Spider-Verse collection!"

