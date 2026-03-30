Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 Haze Fractal Armor Iron Man Coming Soon

Iron Man is back with a new Mark IV (Haze Fractal Armor) 1/6 scale limited edition figure that will be a Hot Toys Exclusive

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited edition Iron Man Mark IV Haze Fractal Armor 1/6 scale collectible figure

Exclusive release limited to just 2,500 pieces worldwide, available for pre-order at $415

Features a geometric fractal armor design with two-toned gray electroplated iridescent finish

Includes die-cast metal parts, LED light-up features, swappable armor pieces, and a display base

Get ready for a new addition to your growing Iron Man Hall of Armor collection, as Hot Toys has debuted a new release. Hot Toys is quite known for their love of Iron Man, and now another suit is coming to life and will be a Hot Toys Exclusive. Limited to only 2,500 pieces, the Mark IV (Haze Fractal Armor) 1/6 scale figure arrives, capturing the Marvel Studios Iron Man 2 armor with an artistic twist. Instead of the traditional smooth red-and-gold plating, this version features a geometric "fractal" surface that reflects light, creating a shimmering, iridescent haze-like effect.

Hot Toys was sure to include die-cast metal parts for this release, along with an LED light-up for his eyes, arc reactor, and the repulsors. The figure will include swappable hands, forearm armor, swappable shoulder armor, and an Arc Reactor-themed display base. Add some shine to your Hall of Armor with this impressive Mark IV Haze Fractal Armor figure that is already up for pre-order. Fans can reserve one now for $415 while supplies last on Sideshow Collectibles.

"The iconic Iron Man Mark IV receives a mesmerizing transformation as the Haze Fractal Armor. This reimagined variant pairs a two-toned gray color scheme with the intricate, prism-like faceted surfaces of the Fractal Armor. Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark IV (Haze Fractal Armor) Collectible Figure. This visually spectacular reinterpretation of Tony Stark's classic suit from Iron Man 2 is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

"The figure is masterfully crafted with premium diecast components for enhanced weight and realism. The armor is coated with a two-toned gray electroplated iridescent finish, specially applied to accentuate the irregular, geometric facets of the suit. LED light-up features illuminate the helmet eyes, Arc Reactor, and repulsors in bright white, while the forearms glow with blue light, bringing incredible energy to your display."

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