Iron Man 2 War Machine Hot Toys Figure Receives A Reissue

Move over Iron Man, War Machine is back, and he is ready to take the fight to Whiplash and his bot army. That's right; Hot Toys has revealed that their popular 1/6 scale War Machine figure is getting a reissue. Capturing his MCU appearance from Iron Man 2, James Rhodes stands 12.8 inches tall and will have an LED operated suit. The figure will come with swappable battle damned suit parts, highly detailed Don Cheadle unmasked head sculpt, and a dynamic display base. Priced at $375, this War Machine reissue is a must have collectible that Iron Man fans will not want to miss out on this time around. Rhodey is set to relax between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Achieved astonishing popularity in its first release, Hot Toys is excited to reissue the original War Machine as 1/6th scale Collectible Figure from Iron Man 2 for fans who have missed their opportunity earlier! The heavily weaponized War Machine armor is always one of the signature suits that appeared in the MCU."

"Crafted with incredible details, the over 32.5cm tall figure features a helmeted head sculpt of James Rhodes with likeness of Don Cheadle, interchangeable LED light-up helmet, movie-accurate proportion and detailed armor design, metallic black and silver colored armor, interchangeable battle damaged armor parts on head, shoulder, chest, and back, articulated back-mounted machine gun, interchangeable battle damaged back-mounted machine gun barrel, hidden compartments on shoulders to reveal weapons, LED light-up functions, and a specially designed diorama figure stand based on the final showdown with Whiplash Mark II in Iron Man 2. It is the perfect time to expand your collection with this remarkable War Machine collectible figure!"