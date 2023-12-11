Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, batman v superman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Reveals Batman v Superman Version 2.0 Caped Crusader Figure

Batman is back as Hot Toys unveiled a brand new upgraded figure featuring Batfleck in all of his glorious from the live-action DCEU

The greatest Batman has returned, as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest DC Universe 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from the legendary film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman is back with a new Version 2.0 1/6 scale release. The Dark Knight will get a new updated body, adding more definition to him as well as new head sculpts along with rolling eyeball fiction. Version 2.20 Bats will come in at 12.7″ tall, will have 30 points of articulation and will be getting Standard and Deluxe releases. Ben Affleck suits up once again with this impressive figure that features an unmasked Bruce Wayne head with swappable hair parts and a masked head with three swappable mouths. As for accessories, he will come with a grapnel gun, grenade launcher, Batarangs, and his signature branding iron. The Hot Toys Batman Deluxe Edition will come with some extra goodies with a new building diorama; extra head sculpts with a moving neck, and a wired fabric cape. Superman will not know what hit him with this release, which set for a March 2025 release. Pre-orders for Batman v Superman (2.0 Bat) are already live at Sideshow for $290 Standard and $350 Deluxe.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman (2.0) Revealed

"In the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", Gotham City's formidable vigilante Batman becomes increasingly concerned about the unchecked powers of god-like Super Hero. This fear drives Batman to take on Metropolis' revered superhero, Superman, resulting in a conflict between the two. As Batman and Superman engage in a battle of principle, strategy, and sheer will, a new menace emerges to threaten civilization as never before."

"Hot Toys is proud to present an enhanced version of the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice collection. Version 2.0 of this popular figure features improved detailing and accuracy to the cinematic version of the Dark Knight. Collectors will appreciate the obsessive care taken to faithfully reproduce every subtle nuance that brings the appearance of Batman to life with striking realism."

"The movie-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the image of Batman from the film, featuring a newly developed Bruce Wayne head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and two styles of hair sculptures; newly crafted cowled head with seamless neck joint, separate rolling eyeballs features and interchangeable lower faces techniques design; a new specialized body highlighting Batman's muscular physique, especially on the arm shape; meticulously tailored Batsuit and a selection of Batgadgets."

"The Deluxe Version includes a rotatable cowled head, a wired batcape, and a specially designed diorama backdrop of the antiquated alleyways with multiple ways to display and recreate iconic scenes from both movie and comic pages. This upgraded Batman figure is sure to be a centerpiece of any fan's collection."

