Hot Toys Reveals Intergalactic Avengers: Endgame Cosbaby Diorama

Hot Toys has been on fire this week with a remarkable assortment of upcoming 1:6 scale figures. The company changes their franchise reveals as they announce new Marvel Cosbaby collectibles are on the way. These figures are similar to Pop Vinyls with the bobble-headed design but with a lot more detail. This time they are stepping their game up as they reveal their new mighty Avengers: Endgame Cosbaby Diorama statue. Standing almost 10" tall, Hot Toys captures the Avengers on their way to Benatar to take out Thanos. The statue is literally loaded with MCU goodness with a massive selection of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with Captain America, Bruce Banner in Hulkbuster, Thor, Rocket, War Machine, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel. They are all loaded up on the Guardian of the Galaxy's Milano, making it a truly incredible collectible for any Marvel fan. Prices, release date, and pre-orders are unknown at this time, but all Hot Toys releases can be found here.

"Avengers: Endgame – Avengers on Benatar Cosbaby Diorama – Hot Toys team is excited to announce the launch of a brand new collectible line – Cosbaby Diorama as an extension for the adorable Cosbaby collections. Translate the appearances of characters into stylish and inimitable designs, our newly introduced Cosbaby Diorama as well captured the moments from the fan-favorite pop-culture releases. Hot Toys' very first Cosbaby Diorama collectible is going to revisit one of the memorable scenes from Avengers: Endgame where the world's greatest heroes decided to fly to the Garden by the Guardians' spacecraft Benatar."

"Measures approximately 25cm tall, the Cosbaby Diorama features the Benatar specially painted in metallic colors, and characters in signature outfits and armored suits. Include Captain America and his iconic shield, Bruce Banner in the huge Hulkbuster, Thor and Mjolnir, Rocket wields blaster, the heavily armored War Machine, Black Widow performs cool tactic moves, and Captain Marvel ready to release blast of energy. Assemble now for the remarkable epic journey!"