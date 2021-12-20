Hot Toys Reveals New Iron Man and Hulkbuster CosRider Collectible

Hot Toys has a nice assortment of collectibles with their 1/6th scale line, Cosbaby, and CosRider lines. I have yet to own one, but I appreciated the CosRider line, giving some of your favorite franchises a new themed park styled ride collectible. It looks like a new Marvel CosRider has been revealed as Iron Man takes a ride on the Hulkbuster once again, but with a new Black and Gold variant release. The Age of Ultron collectible will feature a unique coin-operated mechanical design with some new original music tunes for the figure. Some of the other included features consist of a LED light up function and a built-in rocking motion to capture that classic coin-operated feel. These CosRider figures are priced between $50 – $60, and collectors can find them here when they go live. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming collectibles from Hot Toys right here through Sideshow Collectibles, with many having payment plans.

"Avengers: Age of Ultron – Iron Man (Black & Gold Version) CosRider – Iron Man is fully assembled on Hulkbuster! Switched out his signature red for black while maintaining the gold accents, Iron Man's variant suit is just as eye-catching as his classic one. Today, Hot Toys is introducing fans with a Black & Gold Version of Iron Man CosRider from Avengers: Age of Ultron collection, available only in selected markets."

"Recreates the fan-favorite super hero and vehicle in stylish form, Iron Man (Black & Gold Version) CosRider measures approximately 14 – 15cm tall, features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Collectibles in the MARVEL series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original. This is a great chance to pick up the Iron Man CosRider!"