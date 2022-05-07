Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars The Mandalorian Cosbi Bobble-Heads

Hot Toys is not done with their new Star Wars reveals as they debut their next Cosbi Bobble-Head collection. We are traveling to The Mandalorian Season 2 this time around with nine new mini Cosbi Bobbles. As usual the Cosbi will figures stand roughly 3.5" tall, come with a collectible card, be sealed in a foil bag, and placed on a connecting display base. One of the figures is an Exclusive Version, and this time it seems that the Armorer is returning with a new Metallic deco design. The other The Mandalorian figures will consist of:

The Mandalorian

Grogu

Luke Skywalker & Grogu

Ahsoka Tano

Bo-Katan Kryze

Boba Fett

Fennec Shand

Incinerator Stormtrooper

The Armorer (Exclusive Version)

I love these little guys are the perfect size to travel around your collection, house, or office with ease. The Luke and Grogu, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian are my favorites of the series. Hot Toys makes sure to pack in just the right amount of detail and cute factor to please Star Wars fans, and I love it. Most of these Cosbi collectibles are located overseas, but there are plenty of other ways to secure some of these little pals for your collection in the states. Fans can find all Hot Toys products available for the US right here and be sure to check out all of the new Star Wars: Attack of the Clone 1/6 scale figures that were just revealed.

"Star Wars™ Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection – Hot Toys is turning the infamous characters from the galaxy far far away as the most adorable Cosbi line-up! Based on the highly-acclaimed Star Wars original series released recently, the brand new Star Wars Cosbi Bobble-head collection depicts characters in their iconic expressions and outfits are now ready to take fans on a galactic journey."

"Star Wars Cosbi Bobble-head collection includes The Mandalorian, Grogu, Luke Skywalker & Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Incinerator Stormtrooper, and The Armorer as the exclusive version Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7 – 9cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Collect all the Star Wars Cosbi to upgrade your galaxy collection!"