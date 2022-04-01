Hot Toys Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6 Scale Electro Figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home changed the Spider-Man landscape forever by giving us one of the biggest films ever. The Avengers created the Marvel Cinematic Universe by combining superhero movies together. No Way Home did something even more incredible by combining all the Spider-Men from throughout the character's film history. Three Spidey are better than one, but with multiple heroes, that means multiple villains and boy we got them. Not only did Marvel and Sony put all the Spiders on screen, but they bright back some truly iconic villains. Some of them even got new upgrades, including Jamie Foxx's version of Electro. He had his blue start in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but not he gets that classic yellow upgrade in No Way Home, and Hot Toys is bringing him to life.

This is no April Fool's Joke, as Hot Toys has revealed the first teaser for one of their Spider-Man: No Way Home figures. We are getting a simple glimpse, but he is loaded with incredibly detailed and is based on his final fight sequence in the film. Electro might have some LED functionality for his Arc Reactor and the added electrify attachment for his body. We do not have a clear image of his head sculpt but it looks like he will be getting that added Spider-Man Electro headpiece just like in the film. This figure looks incredible, and I can not wait for a full reveal with three villains done; who knows who will be next. I would have to think that Tobey and Garfield Spider-Man figures will have to be next. Stay tuned for his full reveal as well as price and pre-orders which be found here hopefully soon.

"Run! He is supercharged with electricity. Another famous Spidey foe is approaching our universe as a one-sixth figure, based on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Try not to get shocked by him!"